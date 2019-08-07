As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Its Stake; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) as Share Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 11,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 298,330 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.67M, up from 287,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 264,121 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 4.62 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.00 million shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Co reported 173,669 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,891 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 67,148 are owned by Bkd Wealth Ltd Com. Kistler reported 6,634 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 4,795 are held by Fosun Intl Ltd. Hikari Power Ltd reported 7.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne has 10,385 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fiduciary accumulated 309,047 shares. 223,895 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated accumulated 115,400 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Daiwa Securities holds 0.07% or 174,919 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 14,930 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs reported 3.46M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 28,489 shares to 34,114 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,556 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications by 53,091 shares to 57,257 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 82,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,397 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt has invested 2.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey Wright And Assoc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,300 were reported by Cutler Investment Counsel Llc. Godshalk Welsh stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,993 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 917,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust has 38,225 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested in 1.85% or 74,600 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 4,011 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe has 1.87% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,916 shares. Curbstone Mngmt accumulated 7,100 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability New York holds 3,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Financial Advantage has 1,032 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 1,677 shares. Notis accumulated 4,950 shares.