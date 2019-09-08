As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 539,217 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 25,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 95,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, down from 121,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,244 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 135,084 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 790 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.54% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Merchants has 13,648 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 7,175 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 39,389 shares. 2,157 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 25,325 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.43% or 6,045 shares. 22,356 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Point72 Asset LP has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Floating (EFF) by 47,085 shares to 87,518 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Nj Fund My (MYJ).

