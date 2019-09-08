As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Stake; Wynnefield Capital Raised Its Landec (LNDC) Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 53,726 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Curation Foods Announces New VP of Quality and Food Safety – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: ‘We Can Justify A Constructive Stance’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.