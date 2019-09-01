As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Boosted Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted by $700,960 Its Holding

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25M, up from 103,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc holds 34,055 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. The California-based Diligent Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 175,620 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 25,364 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Da Davidson has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associate has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,456 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.01 million shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation accumulated 215,764 shares. Accredited invested in 8,104 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aviance Cap Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 58,690 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Com owns 744,586 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 53,247 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated stated it has 161,707 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc owns 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 200,425 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated holds 46,975 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.31 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Crossvault Cap Mngmt has 3,434 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 0.19% or 11,618 shares. 8,990 were accumulated by Advisory Net Limited Com. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 1.98% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Scholtz And Limited Liability Company holds 3.56% or 27,589 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boys Arnold And invested in 0.48% or 16,550 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Co holds 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,423 shares. Miller Howard Investments stated it has 11,644 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Investment House Lc stated it has 6,600 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt accumulated 2,089 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 10,623 shares in its portfolio. 8,555 were accumulated by Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares to 9,322 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,293 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.