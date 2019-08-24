As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Cut Its Holding by $325,591; Bluespruce Investments LP Holding in Visa (V) Has Lifted by $29.50 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 107,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 108,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $218.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.10 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

