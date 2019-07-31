As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Stake; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Its Stake by $330,240

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 86,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.56 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 8,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,892 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 39,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.58M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.69 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $26.97M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31.

