As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lifted Its Holding; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 12.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $219.31. About 959,837 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aureus Asset Limited Liability reported 1,949 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 125,960 shares. Arrow has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Duncker Streett And reported 0.06% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,918 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). M Secs Inc invested in 4,316 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.11% or 4,109 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 293,989 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 57,639 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 16,614 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.