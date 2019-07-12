As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Holder Advisory Alpha Has Trimmed by $43.95 Million Its Holding; Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose While Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $300,510

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 53 shares to 3,233 shares, valued at $517.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 4,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

