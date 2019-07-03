As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Raised Stake; Long Road Investment Counsel Lifted Stryker (SYK) Holding

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,310 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94 million, up from 46,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.15. About 546,278 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,902 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.