As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Camden Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $18.21 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $140.43 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93M shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 14.20M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company's stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

