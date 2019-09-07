As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Putnam Investments Decreased Its Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 37,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 286,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.47 million, down from 324,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19 million shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 315,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, down from 325,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $89.66M for 53.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 80,800 shares. Castleark Llc holds 0.04% or 17,905 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 4,222 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 7,148 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Lc has 3,205 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 277,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.58% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Van Eck holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 348,323 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 16,065 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 294 shares. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 16,121 shares. Horizon Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 4,064 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 114,040 shares to 809,654 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls Internation by 945,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.