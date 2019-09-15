As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Its Holding; Provise Management Group Decreased Its Position in Realty Income (O) by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 14,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 46,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 75.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 18,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 23,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,543 shares to 123,435 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 139,461 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 8,538 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5.06 million shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.02% or 145,900 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Lc has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Salem Counselors holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 41,722 shares. First Foundation reported 4,312 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore stated it has 397,557 shares. American Inv Ser Inc reported 0.14% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 110,206 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has 0.37% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) by 9,080 shares to 14,512 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,278 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs reported 2,657 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.23% or 2.48M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 1.72% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segment Wealth Ltd Co owns 5,145 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stanley stated it has 7,471 shares. Schaller Inv Group reported 2,534 shares. Jones Lllp has 28,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Navellier And Associate has invested 0.66% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 103,819 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 117,000 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.65% or 6,070 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 41,544 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 3,458 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 454,350 shares.