As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Financial Architects Has Decreased by $1.65 Million Its Holding; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 98.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 8,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 97 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 8,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.19. About 2.75 million shares traded or 55.81% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.02 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year's $2.18 per share. NEE's profit will be $1.06B for 25.02 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.