As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $4.32 Million; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Upped by $1.59 Million Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,605 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).