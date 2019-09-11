As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered by $53.59 Million Its Stake; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in American Tower New (AMT) as Shares Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 277,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.71M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 236,789 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $214.76. About 401,099 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.74% or 49,870 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc owns 3,420 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP holds 55,882 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 1,169 shares. Motco owns 2,398 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated invested in 1,630 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc invested in 7,950 shares. Cibc World reported 58,415 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whittier Company holds 87,779 shares. Alphaone Serv stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bainco Intl Invsts invested in 51,736 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 370,978 are held by Sei Company. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, First Business Financial has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Metropolitan Life Co invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bankshares Tru invested in 1,503 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California-based Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,287 shares stake. 439,778 are owned by Strs Ohio. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment accumulated 3,271 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 93,101 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Argi Investment Serv Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 11,597 are held by Cleararc Capital Inc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 13,515 shares. Grimes reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raymond James Na has 39,925 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 2,620 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co. Carderock Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,932 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 8.44 million shares to 27.95M shares, valued at $5.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc S/V (Usd) by 264,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 24.91 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.