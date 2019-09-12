As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Position by $859,248; Martin Currie LTD Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 136,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 140,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $220.84. About 200,571 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 184,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 382,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.27 million, up from 198,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 4.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Co has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,000 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,699 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,646 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 52,891 shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Service Of America Incorporated stated it has 191,475 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,982 shares. Moreover, Bennicas & Assoc Inc has 4.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,809 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Bank And Trust Co owns 143,065 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 24,301 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated accumulated 19,539 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited holds 1.7% or 29,059 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,591 shares. The Iowa-based Miles has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,900 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Lc. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 62,438 shares. Smithfield Company has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 8,413 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.32% or 558,044 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westfield Cap Mgmt Company LP stated it has 30,530 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.6% or 4,268 shares. Bourgeon Cap Limited Com stated it has 1,180 shares. 36,290 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 129,860 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 28,701 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers Trust holds 1.64% or 28,378 shares in its portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,517 shares to 19,635 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).