As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Position in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) by $5.49 Million as Stock Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (LBTYA) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 228,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 125,892 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 354,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41 million shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,620 shares to 15,360 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 1.38 million shares. 2,714 were accumulated by Cadence Natl Bank Na. Bender Robert & Assoc owns 0.45% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,787 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,125 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust invested in 0.25% or 3,881 shares. Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). North American Corp holds 0.08% or 2,332 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & has invested 4.54% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,844 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,010 shares. Texas-based Fruth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cambridge Trust Com invested in 207,891 shares or 2.4% of the stock.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares to 105,292 shares, valued at $45.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).