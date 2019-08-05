As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Upped Stake by $501,800; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 1.76M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 6.47M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru Company has 0.88% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,504 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Copeland Cap Lc accumulated 25,930 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 204,866 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 29,300 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc reported 3,344 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 7,659 shares. Westwood Corporation Il stated it has 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Piedmont Advisors owns 46,787 shares. Advisor Prns Lc, a California-based fund reported 18,748 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 51,153 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 0.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,188 are owned by Optimum Inv. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,086 shares. Shikiar Asset invested in 66,150 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 1.08M shares. 982 are held by Advisory Alpha Lc. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 34,963 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 594,182 were reported by Conning Inc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 241,336 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4.85 million shares. State Street accumulated 0.16% or 34.40 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 1.76 million shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,068 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 51,615 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 37,396 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.