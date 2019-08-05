As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder National Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding by $355,397

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 576,231 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 450,936 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,607 shares to 875 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,890 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,645 shares stake. Central Bank & Trust And Trust Com invested in 0.87% or 20,023 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.4% or 163,515 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 0.22% or 4,154 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 46,787 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 3,542 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 267 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 6,635 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 14,425 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 2,905 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 13,829 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 5,530 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Schroder Inv Gru has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has 24,922 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 28,262 shares. 297,893 are owned by Kirr Marbach Lc In. British Columbia Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 802,248 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt LP reported 2.38% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Greenlight Cap Inc accumulated 736,446 shares. Cibc World has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 34,338 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 8.94 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of stock was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.