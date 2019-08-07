As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Lifted Holding; Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Upped Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 566 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 18,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 68,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $212.11. About 452,955 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 3,547 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 46,253 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zimmer Ptnrs LP holds 0.41% or 175,940 shares. 8,926 were accumulated by Arrow. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,459 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.08% or 11,655 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt reported 13,515 shares stake. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 914,969 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Welch Group Inc Limited has invested 3.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 32,657 shares. Miles Inc invested in 1.55% or 9,258 shares. Monetary Grp Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,090 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 548,593 shares to 74,446 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IWP) by 2,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,830 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 240 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 30,348 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 90,865 were reported by Zpr Investment. North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.13% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 80,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 423,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 125,200 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 116,100 shares. Punch Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 279,727 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,472 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.