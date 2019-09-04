As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Creative Planning Decreased Its Stake by $325,591; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 4.66 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 107,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 108,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $224.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.62 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.72 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

