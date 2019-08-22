As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Camden Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $18.21 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $38.33 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs stated it has 10,939 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M Kraus & holds 3.92% or 34,733 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department invested in 0.13% or 6,502 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 291,624 shares or 0.3% of the stock. At Retail Bank accumulated 2,879 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.69% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 54,027 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schmidt P J Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,731 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 66,589 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 17,873 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc by 15,000 shares to 228,050 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs holds 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 426,122 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.41% or 8.73M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% or 999,159 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Company holds 8,170 shares. Security stated it has 39,248 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Haverford owns 1.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 944,307 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 21,202 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 49,632 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company holds 28,417 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,110 are held by Veritas Llp. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Investment Counsel Inc reported 33,261 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,620 shares.

