As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $3.40 Million as Shares Declined

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 28,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 42,030 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 70,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 123,557 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.53. About 863,471 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 147,755 shares. 90,221 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.35% or 1.94 million shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca accumulated 84,573 shares. Forbes J M & Communications Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.5% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ci stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Kcm Investment has 1.39% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,559 shares. Monetary Management Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,090 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 5,600 shares. Alps Advisors owns 2,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 6,426 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $110.02M for 12.09 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,853 were reported by Oppenheimer & Com. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,879 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,700 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 335,479 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 16,695 shares. Meeder Asset reported 71 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 6,040 shares. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 210 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd holds 17,538 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 10,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Gru accumulated 5,535 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 2,430 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0.12% or 624,895 shares in its portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 5.90 million shares to 11.54 million shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 81,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).