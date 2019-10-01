As Nextera Energy Com Usd0.01 (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ftb Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (NEE) by 123.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 4,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,164 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 3,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $232.99. About 2.12 million shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.21 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $34.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

