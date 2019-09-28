As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Valuation Rose, Reaves W H & Company Lifted Stake; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Upped Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Com Stk (EW) as Valuation Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 11,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 722,202 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.95M, up from 711,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 3.66% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2.41M shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 37,428 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 150 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 499,857 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,484 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 61,672 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wendell David Assoc holds 1.7% or 55,314 shares. First State Bank Of Newtown holds 6,584 shares. Winfield Associates accumulated 0.08% or 800 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 18,954 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 3,915 shares. Federated Pa reported 109,403 shares. First State Bank invested in 1,185 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invest Serv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,022 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 76,236 shares to 49,155 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 36,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,750 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).