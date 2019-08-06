As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Churchill Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.33 Million; Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $466,627

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 6,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67 million, down from 93,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 4,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 15,796 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 20,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 1.73M shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington State Bank owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 200 shares. Fil holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Citigroup has 167,617 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Smithfield Trust has 2,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.13 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bessemer has 1,113 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 86 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 500 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt reported 4.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Republic Mgmt reported 30,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 57,119 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,230 shares to 13,139 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 9,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Central Financial Bank And Company stated it has 20,023 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Old Point Tru Fincl Ser N A holds 14,967 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 516,575 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 36,464 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. M&R Cap Management reported 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based Main Street Research Lc has invested 6.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Somerset Group Inc owns 15,962 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Comm Va has 135,121 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 11,125 shares. Schmidt P J Invest has 1.79% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,731 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd owns 16,614 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Element Capital invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN).