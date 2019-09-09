As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bainco International Investors Cut by $7.50 Million Its Position; Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $2.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 655,509 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 38,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 72,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.17M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 5,788 shares to 157,798 shares, valued at $44.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.04B for 25.08 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 146,925 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 14,339 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Twin Mngmt reported 6,390 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 792 shares. Cypress Capital Grp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,657 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 15,253 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 204,866 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 25,670 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,730 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 917,500 shares. Coldstream reported 12,964 shares. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

