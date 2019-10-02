As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Rose, First Merchants Has Upped Its Stake by $479,604; Kessler Investment Group Holds Stake in General Electric Co (GE)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 13,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $232.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 68.19 million shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 48,781 shares. Citigroup has 7.32M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 38,961 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 421,114 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 467,787 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 40,119 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.06% or 42,817 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 127,503 shares. Bellecapital International accumulated 48,990 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 35,321 shares. Elm Llc reported 21,942 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 89,133 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 11.80 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp holds 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,613 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GE Announces Pricing for its Debt Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 14% Potential Upside Good Enough to Risk Buying General Electric (GE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE to pay $2.7M fine after receiving checks from blacklisted Cuban entity – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Electric Company Recommends Shareholders Reject â€œMini-Tenderâ€ Offer by Novos First Inc. – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “GE has a new analyst covering it, but he’s not expecting much from the troubled stock – CNBC” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,024 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 3,142 shares. Argent Tru has 32,307 shares. Donaldson Cap Lc accumulated 165,027 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has 0.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 42,080 shares. First Merchants reported 15,999 shares. Alley Communications Limited Liability owns 26,443 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,650 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 2,089 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Florida-based First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs has invested 0.33% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 1.92% or 76,500 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 1,338 shares. Associated Banc holds 19,902 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carlson Capital holds 2,465 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,667 shares to 80,962 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 9,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,757 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.