As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Carroll Financial Associates Upped Its Holding; Matarin Capital Management Increases Stake in Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 17,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 10,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 61,648 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 3,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 2.69M shares traded or 43.56% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 38,363 shares to 48,480 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 3,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,968 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. O’Neill Lisa M bought $22,400 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 90,257 shares to 52,329 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Mlp & Energy Infrastructure Etf (MLPX) by 146,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,314 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR).