As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Price Rose, First Merchants Lifted Position; Regal Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $422,016 as Shares Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 13,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

