As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Decreased by $347,412 Its Position; Torray Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $300,669

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 6,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,211 shares to 21,997 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

