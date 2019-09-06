As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Shares Rose, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Market Value Declined, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Upped Position

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 243 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 163,782 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 159,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 228,186 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altisource Announces Appointment of CFO Nasdaq:ASPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Shares Down on Soft Outlook – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Owners.com Reveals the Best and Worst Markets in 2018 for Home Buyers – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) CEO Bill Shepro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,824 shares to 8,407 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,305 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.