As Nextera Energy (Call) (NEE) Stock Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased by $10.15 Million Its Stake; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Position by $31.93 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 651,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.44M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 1.90 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NEE) by 584.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 61,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $224.4. About 807,891 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $119.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kraft Foods, Mondelez settle wheat price manipulation case – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.71M for 22.62 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.3% or 209,589 shares. Cap Innovations Lc reported 7,119 shares stake. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Republic Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Community & Inv accumulated 346,322 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.22 million shares. Pecaut & holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 30,000 shares. 37,144 are owned by Conning Inc. Associated Banc owns 1.49% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 517,975 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Com reported 4,572 shares stake. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.22% or 70,000 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Dorian approaches Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane; FPL is ready to respond and urges customers to remain vigilant and prepare for outages – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 79,475 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability accumulated 4,600 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Com reported 542 shares. Moreover, Cibc Bankshares Usa has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 8,990 shares. Carlson Cap reported 2,365 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc reported 18,933 shares stake. Old Point Tru Finance N A holds 14,967 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,241 shares. Amer stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,435 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 5,038 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 135,084 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,406 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).