As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Raised by $994,680 Its Holding; Pepsico Com (PEP) Position Held by Corda Investment Management Llc

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,741 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 18,043 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 852,291 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 59,149 shares. Great Lakes Limited Co has 0.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 329,643 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,162 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Plc has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ssi Inv Mgmt invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S&T Natl Bank Pa owns 21,089 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 50,700 shares stake. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Truepoint reported 3,564 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited stated it has 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eulav Asset holds 0.11% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,058 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.00 million are held by Baupost Group Limited Liability Co Ma. Rhumbline Advisers holds 60,127 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 51,700 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 126,324 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 105,987 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pnc Financial Gru accumulated 33,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Lc has 2,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,241 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 29,150 shares. Cap holds 2.20M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Morgan Stanley reported 51,603 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,689 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.