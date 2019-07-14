As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered by $15.51 Million Its Position; Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 266,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.12M, down from 712,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 690,867 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cap World Invsts holds 0.06% or 2.20 million shares. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership has 10.55% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 58,228 were reported by American Century. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Baupost Grp Ltd Com Ma holds 0.91% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 8,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Miles Inc has 0.19% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 599,903 are held by Geode Capital Management Lc. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). United Automobile Association owns 15,969 shares. Foster And Motley holds 19,357 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $102.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.