As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Declined, Skytop Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.01 Million Its Position; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Upped Holding in Cbs New (CBS)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,961 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 144.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 295,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 499,709 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.26 million, up from 204,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 28 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 61,734 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 276,039 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 92,926 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 13,686 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 89,201 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Goldentree Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.55% or 452,622 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Cap Ltd accumulated 4.15M shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 16,391 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 24 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,058 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 6,471 shares in its portfolio.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 19,514 shares to 5,780 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 61,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc holds 0.79% or 224,977 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 5,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,974 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,886 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 185,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 469 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hanseatic Services Incorporated reported 1,714 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,220 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0% or 104 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service holds 31,598 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP reported 1.64% stake.