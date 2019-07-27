As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Rose, Hound Partners Has Lowered Position by $109.06 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Shares Rose, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Stake

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares.

