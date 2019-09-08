As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Lowered Stake; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.92. About 215,120 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13M for 22.24 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 94,893 shares to 429,228 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 12,284 shares. M&T State Bank Corp holds 1,076 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,034 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 5,330 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 2,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 244,199 were reported by Williams Jones And Assoc. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 4,005 shares. 23,800 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. 74 are held by Trustmark Bank Department. 14,745 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,460 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,589 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt has 55,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,751 shares stake.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.52M for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 10,180 shares. New York-based Virtu Finance Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 117,246 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 103,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 67,592 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 110,096 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Lp, New York-based fund reported 126,324 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 105,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 14,880 shares. Hound Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.86% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).