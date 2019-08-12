As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined, Qvt Financial LP Lowered by $659,016 Its Position; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $123.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 451,739 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.42 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Victory Mgmt holds 81,735 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 42,548 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 51,603 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 19 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication accumulated 2,660 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 23,017 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 59,766 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 217,824 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 59,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 42,900 were reported by Quantitative Invest Limited Liability. 7,423 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

