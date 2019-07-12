As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Lowered Stake by $86.88 Million; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Raised Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 850,043 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 67,833 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,844 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 26,929 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,607 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested in 0.03% or 1.26M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 37,141 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,552 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,880 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.5% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 317,456 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 42,900 are owned by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd. Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 16,005 shares. Cwm Lc reported 15 shares stake. The Iowa-based Miles Capital has invested 0.19% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Indexiq Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,292 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 20.01 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has 0.99% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,345 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.63% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 141,792 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 7,731 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 103,219 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.8% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 115,281 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 17.90 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 18,271 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 7,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One owns 312,505 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

