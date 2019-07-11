As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hound Partners Lowered by $109.06 Million Its Position; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.12. About 96,624 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,626 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 38,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.89. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 167 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 140,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Ww Investors holds 2.20 million shares. Amer Bank has invested 1.25% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Whittier Tru has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,914 are owned by One Trading Lp. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). North Star Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 70 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,535 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 1.68% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 48,844 are owned by Gotham Asset Lc. Community Bank Na invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,660 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.77 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: GasLog Partners, Costco Wholesale and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Antero Midstream Corp (AM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,589 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 223,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.