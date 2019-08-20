As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined, Holder Baupost Group Upped Its Position; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Its Hess (HES) Holding by $1.12 Million; Stock Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 154,698 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 75.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 18,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 6,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 24,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 1.11 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of stock. Shares for $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

