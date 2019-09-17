As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined, American Financial Group Has Increased by $3.03 Million Its Holding; As Aaron’s (AAN) Valuation Rose, Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 135,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 90,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 225,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 508,648 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 484,145 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 116,246 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 83,588 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,660 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 10,509 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 0.29% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Macquarie Group invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 27,564 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 64,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Legal And General Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Simcoe Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14.35% or 535,735 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,974 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 155,868 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

