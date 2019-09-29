As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined While Fsi Group Cut Its Position

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 51,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 245,984 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership accumulated 24,614 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 1,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Pcl accumulated 120,778 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 40,836 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Ltd Company has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16 shares. Walleye Trading has 5,856 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 82,043 shares. Colony Ltd has 42,777 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). National Bank Of America De reported 309,418 shares stake. Bb&T holds 2,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Metropolitan Life Communications New York, New York-based fund reported 72,611 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.65% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh reported 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc invested in 0.84% or 82,653 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 604,820 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.02% or 41,739 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 5,247 are owned by Montecito Financial Bank And Tru. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 84,970 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).