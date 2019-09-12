As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, P2 Capital Partners Raised Stake; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Valuation Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 55,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.54 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 346,064 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 162,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,530 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 201,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.99. About 440,163 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.71M for 19.37 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,007 are owned by Essex Svcs Inc. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 6,461 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brant Point Limited Liability Co owns 18,582 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,895 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 0.37% or 143,340 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs owns 8,892 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il invested in 1,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). L S Advsr has invested 0.26% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,688 shares. 57,933 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 532,657 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 2,003 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 56,976 shares to 831,899 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 32,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

