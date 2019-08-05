As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $15.51 Million Its Stake; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $389,872 as Share Price Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 590,458 shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 34,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 31,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 1.46 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 25 shares. Yorktown Management Rech has 4,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hound Prtn Limited Co has 5.86% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.26M shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 740,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management reported 48,844 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 98,000 shares. Qvt Limited Partnership holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 126,324 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 582,712 shares. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles holds 0.19% or 2,001 shares. Simcoe Cap Limited Liability has 16.16% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 2,660 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,755 shares. Community Savings Bank Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lapides Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 17.58 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Security Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 14,953 shares. Fil invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 12 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 53 were accumulated by Earnest Limited Company. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.06% or 4,129 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 102,742 shares. State Street invested in 0.05% or 4.95M shares. Institute For Wealth Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 6,109 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 943,001 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 148,190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 198,146 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 75,855 shares to 77,800 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,653 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).