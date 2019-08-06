As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $15.51 Million; Wal (WMT) Position Has Increased by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 94,481 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.18M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – WALMART CONFIRMS PACT WITH UBER ENDED; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 17.69 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

