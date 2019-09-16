As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Stake; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holding by $3.63 Million; Market Value Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 312,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.44M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 368,097 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 90,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 791,526 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, down from 882,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 155,574 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 31,229 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2.40 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 6,298 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc stated it has 36,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp reported 19,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 9,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 134,848 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 130,989 shares. 2,700 are owned by Yorktown And Company. Simcoe Limited Liability stated it has 535,735 shares. Baupost Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation Ma holds 1.40M shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 16.92 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.29 million shares to 19.75 million shares, valued at $1.53B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 101,186 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $65.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.01% or 155,700 shares. 17,514 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. California Public Employees Retirement owns 74,981 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 39,010 shares. 5,543 are held by Proshare Advsr Lc. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,108 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by State Street. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.02% or 155,700 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.06 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 590,704 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 35,523 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Palisade Mngmt Limited Com Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 363,406 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity.