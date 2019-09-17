As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, American National Bank Has Lifted Position; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $326,592

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 503,445 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,755 shares to 95,799 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,477 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

