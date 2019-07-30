As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $420,876 Its Position; Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Price Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 16,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 592,739 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 158,210 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 655,111 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 6,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 20,711 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,091 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The New York-based Tower (Trc) has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 10,180 shares stake. Skytop Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 12.17% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Company Llc has invested 0.67% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 90,192 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 3,820 shares. Baupost Group Limited Company Ma has invested 0.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 16,391 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,177 shares. 81,735 are held by Victory Mgmt.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,334 shares to 322,721 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 10,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,704 shares to 11,633 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 23,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. The insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million. $979,687 worth of stock was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of stock was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8.